Simon Holmstrom Injury: Could return Saturday

Head coach Patrick Roy said Friday that Holmstrom (upper body) could return to action against the Sharks on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Holmstrom has been dealing with his upper-body injury since the end of December, but he could return to action following a seven-game absence. Over 37 appearances this year, he's logged nine goals, 13 assists, 28 blocked shots, 10 hits and six PIM while averaging 16:31 of ice time.