Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simon Holmstrom headshot

Simon Holmstrom Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Head coach Patrick Roy said Friday that Holmstrom (upper body) could return to action against the Sharks on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Holmstrom has been dealing with his upper-body injury since the end of December, but he could return to action following a seven-game absence. Over 37 appearances this year, he's logged nine goals, 13 assists, 28 blocked shots, 10 hits and six PIM while averaging 16:31 of ice time.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now