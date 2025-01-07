Fantasy Hockey
Simon Holmstrom Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Holmstrom (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Holmstrom has already missed the required number of days assuming the team used a retroactive designation, so this move shouldn't impact his recovery timeline. Still, it seems unlikely the 23-year-old winger will be in action versus the Knights on Thursday and probably should be expected to miss both legs of the Isles' two-game road trip.

