Simon Holmstrom headshot

Simon Holmstrom Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 11:07am

Holmstrom (upper body) didn't practice Saturday and likely won't be an option to play against Boston on Sunday, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.

Holmstrom is still day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has registered nine goals, 22 points, 42 shots on net and 28 blocked shots through 37 appearances this season. Due to Holmstrom's absence, Pierre Engvall will presumably remain in Sunday's lineup.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
