Simon Holmstrom Injury: Won't play Thursday
Holmstrom (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Holmstrom sustained an upper-body injury Sunday against the Penguins and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Pierre Engvall will likely continue to suit up against the Maple Leafs, while Holmstrom remains day-to-day, and his next opportunity to suit up will be on the road against Boston on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now