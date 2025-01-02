Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simon Holmstrom headshot

Simon Holmstrom Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Holmstrom (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Holmstrom sustained an upper-body injury Sunday against the Penguins and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Pierre Engvall will likely continue to suit up against the Maple Leafs, while Holmstrom remains day-to-day, and his next opportunity to suit up will be on the road against Boston on Sunday.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now