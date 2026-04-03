Simon Holmstrom News: Adds helper in return

Holmstrom notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Holmstrom played 20:09 in this contest after sitting out Tuesday versus the Sabres due to an upper-body injury. The winger has five goals and two assists over his last 10 outings to provide solid scoring from a middle-six spot. He's reached the 40-point mark for the second year in a row with 19 goals, 21 assists, 95 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 74 appearances.