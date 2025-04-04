Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simon Holmstrom headshot

Simon Holmstrom News: Bends twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Holmstrom scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Holmstrom snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 23-year-old's recent slump has stunted his momentum, but he still has a plausible chance at the 20-goal and 40-point marks. He's produced 18 goals, 39 points, 86 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 68 outings this season.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now