Simon Holmstrom News: Buries goal Saturday
Holmstrom scored a goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Holmstrom has three goals and an assist over his last four games. The 24-year-old is playing in a middle-six role, though he gets ice time in all situations, which can help him remain productive. The winger is up to 17 goals, 37 points, 85 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 68 appearances on the year.
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