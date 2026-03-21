Simon Holmstrom headshot

Simon Holmstrom News: Buries goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Holmstrom scored a goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Holmstrom has three goals and an assist over his last four games. The 24-year-old is playing in a middle-six role, though he gets ice time in all situations, which can help him remain productive. The winger is up to 17 goals, 37 points, 85 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 68 appearances on the year.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
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