Simon Holmstrom News: Dishes pair of helpers in win

Holmstrom recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Holmstrom set up Anthony Duclair's power-play tally in the first period and an even-strength goal by Anders Lee in the third. This was Holmstrom's second two-assist effort over four games in March. The 23-year-old winger has quietly been one of the Islanders' top players this season, earning 34 points, 69 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 55 appearances. It's not enough production for all fantasy formats, but he's at least worth considering in many of them -- the only real knock on his game is a lack of shot volume.