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Simon Holmstrom News: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Holmstrom (upper body) is slated to be in the lineup Friday versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Holmstrom was deemed a game-time decision, but he took warmups on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Ondrej Palat. The 24-year-old Holmstrom had five goals and an assist over nine contests prior to his one-game absence due to the injury.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
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