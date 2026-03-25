Simon Holmstrom News: Finds twine in loss

Holmstrom scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Holmstrom's goal was at 8:45 of the third period, sparking a comeback effort that fell short for the Islanders. The winger has four goals and an assist over his last six games while filling a middle-six role. He's up to 18 goals, 38 points, 88 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 70 appearances. Holmstrom is a little behind his pace from last year (45 points in 75 regular-season outings), but he remains a quality depth option in fantasy since he sees ice time in all situations.