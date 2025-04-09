Simon Holmstrom News: Four-point outburst in defeat

Holmstrom produced two goals and two assists, one while shorthanded, and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Nashville.

Holmstrom extended his point streak to three games in this high-scoring tilt. This was his first four-point performance of the season and his third of at least three points. Holmstrom continues to be one of New York's lone bright spots in 2024-25, as he's set career highs with 20 goals and 24 assists over 70 appearances. The 23-year-old has added 89 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating while averaging 16:58 of ice time, a steady increase from the 13:19 he managed in 2023-24.