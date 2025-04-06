Simon Holmstrom News: Lends helper Sunday

Holmstrom provided an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Holmstrom has a goal and an assist over his last two contests after ending a five-game skid. He set up Bo Horvat's goal at 7:06 of the first period in Sunday's win. Holmstrom's recent skid has taken some of the shine off of his 2024-25 campaign, but he's made a big leap on offense by reaching the 40-point mark (18 goals, 22 assists) in 69 outings after being limited to 15 goals and 10 helpers in 75 games a year ago. Holmstrom has added 87 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating and has grown into a productive all-situations winger in his age-23 season.