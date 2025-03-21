Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Simon Holmstrom headshot

Simon Holmstrom News: Logs power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Holmstrom scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Montreal.

Holmstrom tallied the lone goal of the second period on a power-play feed from Noah Dobson. The 23-year-old Holmstrom is up to 17 goals, 37 points and 78 shots on net in 61 appearances this season. With Thursday's tally, Holmstrom has a goal in each of his last three games. The young winger's third season at the NHL level has been another step in the right direction in both his goal-scoring and playmaking ability. Holmstrom has solid value as a streaming option in deeper leagues if he can continue providing for the offense while on New York's top line and power-play unit.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now