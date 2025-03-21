Simon Holmstrom News: Logs power-play goal

Holmstrom scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Montreal.

Holmstrom tallied the lone goal of the second period on a power-play feed from Noah Dobson. The 23-year-old Holmstrom is up to 17 goals, 37 points and 78 shots on net in 61 appearances this season. With Thursday's tally, Holmstrom has a goal in each of his last three games. The young winger's third season at the NHL level has been another step in the right direction in both his goal-scoring and playmaking ability. Holmstrom has solid value as a streaming option in deeper leagues if he can continue providing for the offense while on New York's top line and power-play unit.