Simon Holmstrom News: Pockets helper in Thursday's loss
Holmstrom notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.
Holmstrom is liking life on the top line -- he has four goals and an assist over his last four games since moving up alongside Anders Lee and Bo Horvat. The 23-year-old Holmstrom is up to 15 points, 33 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 27 appearances. He doesn't have a lengthy track record of success on offense, but his production and current role are certainly worth checking on for fantasy.
