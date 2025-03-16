Simon Holmstrom News: Pots empty-netter Sunday

Holmstrom scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Holmstrom ended an 11-game goal drought with an empty-netter to secure this win for the Islanders. In that span, he was limited to four assists and 18 shots on net, but it hasn't cost him his place in the top six. The 23-year-old winger was on the first line Sunday, logging 20:40 of ice time while playing left wing alongside Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri. Holmstrom is at 15 goals -- matching his total from last year -- and has now earned 35 points with 74 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 59 appearances.