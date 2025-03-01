Simon Holmstrom News: Produces two assists in win

Holmstrom logged two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Holmstrom helped out on both of Brock Nelson's tallies in the second period. The first one was a shorthanded goal, and the second stood as the game-winner. Holmstrom had been limited to one goal over his previous seven outings, and his last multi-point effort was Feb. 1 against the Lightning. Despite the recent downturn on offense, he remains in a top-six role. The 23-year-old winger is up to 32 points (three on the power play, three shorthanded), 65 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 52 appearances. Holmstrom's increased success as a defensive winger has helped him maintain a prominent place in the lineup, though he's also enjoying a career year on offense.