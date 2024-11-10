Fantasy Hockey
Simon Holmstrom

Simon Holmstrom News: Scores, assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 5:44am

Holmstrom scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

This was Holmstrom's first multi-point game of the season, and he's definitively trending in the right direction after failing to make an impact in the first three weeks of the campaign. He posted just two points (both assists) in 10 regular-season appearances in October, but he's notched two goals and three assists in five outings since the calendar flipped to November.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
