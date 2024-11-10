Simon Holmstrom News: Scores, assists Saturday

Holmstrom scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

This was Holmstrom's first multi-point game of the season, and he's definitively trending in the right direction after failing to make an impact in the first three weeks of the campaign. He posted just two points (both assists) in 10 regular-season appearances in October, but he's notched two goals and three assists in five outings since the calendar flipped to November.