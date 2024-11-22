Simon Holmstrom News: Scores lone goal in loss

Holmstrom scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Holmstrom's been good in November, though he had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. He was able to redirect a Scott Mayfield attempt in at 5:51 of the first period for the opening goal. Holmstrom has nine points over 20 outings this season, with seven of those points coming across 10 games in November. He's added 19 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while filling a third-line role in 2024-25.