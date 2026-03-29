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Simon Holmstrom News: Strikes on power play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Holmstrom scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Holmstrom's go-ahead goal at 14:52 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He has five goals and an assist over his last eight games while filling a middle-six role. This was the winger's first power-play contribution since Jan. 28 versus the Rangers. Holmstrom is up to 19 goals, 39 points, 92 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 72 appearances, a slight drop in productivity compared to his 45-point effort in 75 regular-season outings a year ago.

Simon Holmstrom
New York Islanders
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