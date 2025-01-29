Simon Holmstrom News: Three points against Avs

Holmstrom scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

All three points came in the third period as the Islanders broke open a 1-1 tie. Holmstrom hadn't had a multi-point performance since Dec. 21, and his middle-six role and lack of consistent power-play time makes his production erratic. On the season, the 2019 first-round pick has 12 goals and a career-high 26 points through 42 appearances.