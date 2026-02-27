Simon Holmstrom News: Two helpers against Habs
Holmstrom picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.
The 24-year-old winger had a hand in the Islanders' final two goals of the night, including Jean-Gabriel Pageau's OT winner. Holmstrom has stepped up his production in a middle-six role since the calendar flipped to 2026, and over his last 16 games he's delivered five goals and 13 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Holmstrom See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1345 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Some Weeks are Better than Others46 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3059 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When a Hockey Trade Smells Like Fantasy74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simon Holmstrom See More