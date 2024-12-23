Fantasy Hockey
Simon Lundmark News: Recalled by Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Lundmark was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Lundmark was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he's recorded two goals and four assists over 22 appearances with the Moose to begin the year. He's expected to serve as an extra defenseman during Monday's game in Toronto, and it's unclear whether he'll remain in the NHL following the league's Christmas break.

