Simon Nemec News: Back with New Jersey

Nemec was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Nemec was sent to Utica before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, having played in the Devils' last two games. Before that, Nemec hadn't seen any game action with the big club since Oct. 22. Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, so Nemec could prove his worth over the final stretch of the season on the condition that the former remains sidelined.