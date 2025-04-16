Simon Nemec News: Buries goal Tuesday

Nemec scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Nemec has already been in a part-time role recently, and he could be out of the lineup altogether once Dougie Hamilton (lower body) returns. Nemec snapped a seven-game point drought Tuesday with his goal straight off a Marc McLaughlin faceoff win. The 21-year-old Nemec has contributed four points, 25 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 26 appearances this season.