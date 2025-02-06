Simon Nemec News: Called up from minors

Nemec was promoted from AHL Utica on Thursday.

While Nemec's call-up came after Nico Hischier (upper body) was placed on IR, Nemec will be providing emergency blue-line depth after Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. For his part, Nemec has been generating plenty of offense in the minors, recording 22 points in 32 games for the Comets. If Nemec does play Thursday, it would likely come at the expense of Kurtis MacDermid.