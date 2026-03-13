Simon Nemec News: Deposits power-play goal
Nemec tallied a power-play goal and recorded two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.
Nemec recorded his power-play goal in response to John Beecher's shorthanded tally for Calgary 42 seconds prior. The power-play tally brought Nemec up to 10 goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net and 70 blocked shots across 51 games this season. Thursday's goal was his second across five games in March. While his offensive production has taken an overall step back since the calendar flipped to 2026, he has already secured a new career high in points and holds high fantasy upside in dynasty leagues for the future.
