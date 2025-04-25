Simon Nemec News: First playoff goal secures win

Nemec scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Nemec might not even be in the lineup if the Devils were at full health, but they're missing Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body) and lost Johnny Kovacevic (undisclosed) early in this game. Even with the pressure of his first playoff run, Nemec stepped up to get the Devils back in this series, scoring 2:36 into the second overtime period to secure the win. He's added two PIM, two hits and two blocked shots over two playoff outings.