Nemec found the back of the net less than three minutes into overtime to send New Jersey home with the team's second straight win. With the twine finder, the 21-year-old blueliner has five goals, 14 points, 34 shots on goal and 35 blocks through 23 games this season. The No. 2 overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft has stepped up offensively this season and is well on his way to a career year. With Dougie Hamilton having experienced a lower-body injury earlier in November, Nemec has been neck-and-neck with Luke Hughes for the most points from New Jersey's blue line. Nemec remains a solid option despite Hamilton's return due to a hot start to the year offensively.