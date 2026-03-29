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Simon Nemec News: Pots goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Nemec scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Nemec's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 22-year-old defenseman has two goals and three assists over his last nine contests, though he's also gone minus-5 in that span. There's still some flaws in his game, but Nemec has done well to be a full-time NHL player this year. He's up to 11 goals, 26 points, 89 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 59 outings.

Simon Nemec
New Jersey Devils
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