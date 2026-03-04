Simon Nemec News: Puts away empty-netter
Nemec scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Nemec ended a nine-game point drought with the tally. The 22-year-old defenseman is filling a bottom-four role, though the Devils often spread the ice time around on defense. He has nine goals, 21 points, 72 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 47 appearances. If the Devils are able to trade Dougie Hamilton prior to Friday's deadline, Nemec would be in the best position to see an increased role, particularly on the power play.
