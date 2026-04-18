Simon Zajicek News: Up from minors

Zajicek was recalled from AHL Providence on Saturday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Zajicek has a 2.44 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 21 regular-season outings with Providence in 2025-26. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't made his NHL debut. Zajicek gives the Bruins a third-string goaltender going into the playoffs in case Jeremy Swayman or Joonas Korpisalo are forced to miss time due to injury.