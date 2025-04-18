Skyler Brind'Amour News: Pots first NHL tally

Brind'Amour scored his first career NHL goal in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

The 25-year-old banged home a rebound inside the final minute of the first period top produce his first career point. While Brind'Amour saw significant ice time over the final two games of the regular season as Carolina rested some key players, he's unlikely to have much of a role when the team begins its playoff run Sunday against the Devils.