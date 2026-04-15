Skyler Brind'Amour headshot

Skyler Brind'Amour News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 7:19am

Brind'Amour was sent to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Brind'Amour got into Carolina's final four regular-season games of 2025-26 as part of the Hurricanes' strategy of resting veterans ahead of the playoffs. The 26-year-old finished that NHL stint with no points, a minus-2 rating, two PIM, two shots and five hits while averaging 15:01 of ice time. He'll rejoin the Wolves, who have punched their ticket for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Brind'Amour has 16 goals and 34 points in 66 outings with AHL Chicago this season.

Skyler Brind'Amour
Carolina Hurricanes
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