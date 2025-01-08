Sonny Milano Injury: Participates in morning skate

Milano (upper body) joined the Capitals for Wednesday's morning skate, though he didn't take contact, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Milano not being ready to take contact suggests he's still not close to returning, but this is still an important step in the right direction. The 28-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 6 because of the injury. When healthy, Milano will likely serve as a depth forward for Washington, shifting between the bottom six and press box.