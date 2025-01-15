Sonny Milano Injury: Practices Wednesday
Milano (upper body) took part in Wednesday's practice, though he was wearing a non-contact jersey, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Milano shouldn't be expected to return to the Capitals' lineup until he starts taking contact, but he's making progress. He has no points, four shots and a hit over three appearances with Washington in 2024-25. Milano should be in the mix for a fourth-line spot once he's healthy.
