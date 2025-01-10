Fantasy Hockey
Sonny Milano Injury: Return not imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Milano (upper body) is not expected back in the short term after head coach Spencer Carbery told reporters Friday, "It's still a ways away from him getting into games. He's been out for a significant amount of time, so we're going to need at least a week of practice to get him back up and running," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Milano has been on the shelf since Nov. 6 versus the Predators, a stretch of 29 games out of the lineup. Even once cleared to return, Milano is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and will likely need to compete with Jakub Vrana for a spot in the lineup. Given his uncertain return to action and inability to firmly cement himself in the lineup, fantasy players probably should be looking at alternative depth options.

