Sonny Milano News: Back with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Milano (personal) has rejoined the Capitals, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Milano didn't play in Washington's 4-2 win over Nashville on Feb. 5 for personal reasons. He has four goals and eight points in 31 outings in 2025-26. Although Milano is an option to play when Washington's schedule resumes next Wednesday against Philadelphia, he might end up being a healthy scratch.

