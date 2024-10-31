Fantasy Hockey
Sonny Milano headshot

Sonny Milano News: Frequent healthy scratch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Milano was scratched for the eighth time in nine games when he sat out Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Milano hasn't played since Opening Night, when he logged a meager 5:52 of ice time and took a minus-3 rating. The 28-year-old winger had 15 goals and 23 points over 49 regular-season games in 2023-24, a campaign that was interrupted multiple times by injuries and illnesses. With the Capitals off to a 7-2-0 start, Milano may be waiting a while for his next opportunity to compete for a spot in the lineup.

Sonny Milano
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
