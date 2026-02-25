Sonny Milano headshot

Sonny Milano News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Milano was designated for waivers by the Caps on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Through 31 contests this year, Milano has generated four goals and four helpers but remains pointless with the man advantage despite logging 1:03 of power-play ice time per game. With his $1.9 million cap hit, it's possible there are a few teams that would be interested in his services. If Milano clears waivers, he figures to be reassigned to AHL Hershey.

Sonny Milano
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Milano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Milano See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, November 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, November 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
112 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
146 days ago
NHL Training Camp Battles
NHL
NHL Training Camp Battles
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 2, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Kyle Riley
April 19, 2024