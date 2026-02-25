Sonny Milano News: Placed on waivers
Milano was designated for waivers by the Caps on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Through 31 contests this year, Milano has generated four goals and four helpers but remains pointless with the man advantage despite logging 1:03 of power-play ice time per game. With his $1.9 million cap hit, it's possible there are a few teams that would be interested in his services. If Milano clears waivers, he figures to be reassigned to AHL Hershey.
