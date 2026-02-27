Sonny Milano News: Three points in return to AHL
Milano scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 4-1 win over Rockford on Friday.
Milano was waived Wednesday and reported to Hershey a day later. The 29-year-old will likely be waiting for an injury to thin out the Capitals' depth for his next chance in the NHL. He hasn't been an AHL regular since 2018-19, when he logged 24 points in 27 contests for Cleveland.
