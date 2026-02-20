Spencer Gill News: Four-point burst for Armada

Gill scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-3 win over Gatineau on Friday.

Gill had been out since October due to a torn sheath in his wrist, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports. Gill has appeared in six games this season, though Friday's effort was easily his best -- he had put up just one assist in his first five outings. Gill will look to salvage the remainder of 2025-26 while playing for one of the QMJHL's top teams, which should allow for a deep playoff run.