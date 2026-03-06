Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight Injury: Not available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Knight (illness) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Canucks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Knight will miss at least one game, and Arvid Soderblom will start Friday. Caydon Edwards is the emergency backup goalie for this contest but shouldn't be expected to see the ice unless Soderblom gets hurt. Knight's status for Sunday in Dallas is not yet clear, but the Blackhawks would likely dip into their depth at AHL Rockford if he is still sick over the weekend.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
