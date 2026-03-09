Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Knight (illness) won't be in the lineup for Monday's home matchup against Utah, according to Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.

Knight was on the ice briefly for Monday's optional morning skate, but he will miss his third straight game. He has some additional time to recover, as Chicago is off until Thursday's road rematch against the Mammoth. Knight has a 16-18-8 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 42 appearances.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
