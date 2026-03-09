Spencer Knight Injury: Not ready to return
Knight (illness) won't be in the lineup for Monday's home matchup against Utah, according to Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.
Knight was on the ice briefly for Monday's optional morning skate, but he will miss his third straight game. He has some additional time to recover, as Chicago is off until Thursday's road rematch against the Mammoth. Knight has a 16-18-8 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 42 appearances.
