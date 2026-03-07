Spencer Knight Injury: Unavailable for Sunday
Knight (illness) will not accompany the team to Dallas for Sunday's tilt, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Knight missed Friday's game against Vancouver due to the illness. The hope is that he will be good to go Monday when Utah plays in Chicago. Knight is 16-18-8 with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Blackhawks recalled Drew Commesso on Saturday, and he could start in Dallas on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More