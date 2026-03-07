Spencer Knight Injury: Unavailable for Sunday

Knight (illness) will not accompany the team to Dallas for Sunday's tilt, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Knight missed Friday's game against Vancouver due to the illness. The hope is that he will be good to go Monday when Utah plays in Chicago. Knight is 16-18-8 with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Blackhawks recalled Drew Commesso on Saturday, and he could start in Dallas on Sunday.