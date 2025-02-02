Spencer Knight News: 31 saves in win

Knight made 31 saves on the 34 shots he faced in Sunday's 6-3 home win over the Islanders.

Despite a rough third period where the Islanders scored all three of their goals, Knight kept the Panthers' net clean while facing a large volume of shots. With the victory, the 23-year-old eclipsed the 10-win mark on the season. His overall record is 10-8-1 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA. It was the netminder's first win between the pipes since Jan. 18, but he has played well since the beginning of 2025 with four wins in seven appearances. He remains firmly behind Sergei Bobrovsky for the top option in Florida's net but can be used as a decent spot-start play in fantasy.