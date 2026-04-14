Spencer Knight News: Allows five goals in loss

Knight turned aside 21 of 26 shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Knight's struggles continued Monday, as he was handed his eighth consecutive loss. He's received minimal help from his offense during that span, but has just an .868 save percentage and a 4.07 GAA during his recent 0-6-2 stretch of play. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has an 18-25-11 record, a 2.84 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 54 games this season. His first full season in Chicago has many highs he can take into next season, including leading the Blackhawks to more combined wins and overtime losses than regulation losses. He still holds high upside in dynasty-based fantasy formats ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.