Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Ambushed by Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Knight stopped 37 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia scored twice in the first 2:33 of the first period, and neither Knight nor the 'Hawks were able to recover. It was the first time the 24-year-old netminder has given up more than four goals since Dec. 6, and over nine starts since the Olympic break he's gone 2-4-3 with a 2.96 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Knight See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago