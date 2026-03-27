Spencer Knight News: Ambushed by Philly

Knight stopped 37 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia scored twice in the first 2:33 of the first period, and neither Knight nor the 'Hawks were able to recover. It was the first time the 24-year-old netminder has given up more than four goals since Dec. 6, and over nine starts since the Olympic break he's gone 2-4-3 with a 2.96 GAA and .908 save percentage.