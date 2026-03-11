Spencer Knight News: Available for Thursday

Knight (illness) is an option to play in Thursday's road game against Utah, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Drew Commesso was returned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, which leaves Chicago with two goaltenders between Knight and Arvid Soderblom. The 24-year-old Knight has a 16-18-8 record, 2.63 GAA and .908 save percentage in 42 outings in 2025-26. He last played March 3, when Knight stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.