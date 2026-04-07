Spencer Knight News: Beaten three times Monday

Knight stopped 20 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Knight was beaten twice in the second period and once more in the third, and the Blackhawks went from being up 1-0 to down 3-1 in the process. Knight has been struggling massively of late and is ending the regular season on a sour note despite being Chicago's No. 1 goaltender. He's lost his past six starts, a stretch in which he's gone 0-4-2 with a 3.40 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Blackhawks have four more games left on the schedule, and all of them will be at home, with the next one being against the Hurricanes on Thursday.