Spencer Knight News: Between the pipes Saturday

Knight will patrol the home crease versus Dallas in Finland on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight is 2-1-0 in four appearances with the Panthers this season, giving up 10 goals on 98 shots. Knight is considered Florida;s goaltender of the future and with Sergei Bobrovsky struggling a tad at the age of 36, Knight could be in line for 30-plus starts this season. The Stars are averaging 3.20 goals per game this season.