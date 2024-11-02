Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Knight headshot

Spencer Knight News: Between the pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Knight will patrol the home crease versus Dallas in Finland on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight is 2-1-0 in four appearances with the Panthers this season, giving up 10 goals on 98 shots. Knight is considered Florida;s goaltender of the future and with Sergei Bobrovsky struggling a tad at the age of 36, Knight could be in line for 30-plus starts this season. The Stars are averaging 3.20 goals per game this season.

Spencer Knight
Florida Panthers
